Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Position Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,363 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

