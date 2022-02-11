Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 417.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 237,847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of CARA opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

