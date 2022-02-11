Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,168 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.06 million, a PE ratio of 240.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

