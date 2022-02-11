Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,426 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

