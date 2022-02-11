Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Proterra in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTRA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $8.44 on Friday. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

