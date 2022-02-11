Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $6.19 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

