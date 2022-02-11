Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $477,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 566,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.