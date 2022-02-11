Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVGO. Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. EVgo Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

