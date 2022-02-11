Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,576,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $2,478,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $72,190,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,884,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SLGC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. SomaLogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

