Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $4.48. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 184,218 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 5.83.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

