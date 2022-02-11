Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $4.48. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 184,218 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 5.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
