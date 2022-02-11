Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

