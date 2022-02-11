Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by Cowen from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.07.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.16. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

