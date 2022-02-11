Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

CGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.83. 13,992,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 579.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 130,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

