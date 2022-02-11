Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

