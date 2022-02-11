Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €72.00 by Berenberg Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($83.91) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($95.40) target price on Cancom in a report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €80.00 ($91.95) target price on Cancom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($77.59) target price on Cancom in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cancom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.50 ($84.48).

COK stock opened at €50.28 ($57.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. Cancom has a twelve month low of €45.97 ($52.84) and a twelve month high of €64.82 ($74.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

