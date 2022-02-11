Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.63.

Shares of GOOS traded down C$2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$33.96. 1,025,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$33.96 and a 1-year high of C$67.33.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

