Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Target Price to $7.00

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 173.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

