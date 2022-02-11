Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTT. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.30.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE:FTT opened at C$38.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.68. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$29.71 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.