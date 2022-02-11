Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Price Target to GBX 185

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.50) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYF opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.