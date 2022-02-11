Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.09.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$28.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.35 billion and a PE ratio of -331.51. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$18.41 and a twelve month high of C$35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.12.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

