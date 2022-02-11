Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stake Decreased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.96 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

