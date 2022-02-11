Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. 1,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,373. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 86,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

