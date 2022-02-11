Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. 1,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,373. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
