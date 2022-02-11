California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 90,153 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of AbbVie worth $344,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 122,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $144.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.