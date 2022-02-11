California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,825 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $225,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,396. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

