California State Teachers Retirement System Has $353.24 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $353,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.07. 42,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $609.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $242.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

