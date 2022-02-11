California State Teachers Retirement System Has $257.03 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $257,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.27. 84,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,859. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.03 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

