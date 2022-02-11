California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.12 Billion Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,124,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $431,134,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,065,404 shares of company stock worth $2,069,626,075 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $17.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $887.05. 521,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,045,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $997.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $906.55. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $890.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

