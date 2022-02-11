California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124,796 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of PayPal worth $553,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,011,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 93,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

PYPL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 343,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,249,352. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

