Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $1,714.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,714.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZLFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.78) to GBX 2,400 ($32.45) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BZLFY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

