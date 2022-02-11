BTIG Research Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $116.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

APP stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. 3,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,952. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $3,339,879.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,741,293 shares of company stock worth $706,355,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $195,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

