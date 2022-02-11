Bryan J. Merryman Sells 27,394 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $51.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

