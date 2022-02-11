Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Neutral

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($183.91) to €153.00 ($175.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($200.00) to €171.00 ($196.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($173.56) to €110.00 ($126.44) in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.97. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

