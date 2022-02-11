Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY22 guidance to $2.29-2.33 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.290-$2.330 EPS.

BRKR stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.42. 31,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,265. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 42.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 60.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

