Brokers Set Expectations for Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $364.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

