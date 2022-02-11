Brokers Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 606,276 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $3,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

