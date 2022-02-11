Brokers Offer Predictions for Valmont Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:VMI opened at $216.70 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day moving average is $240.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

