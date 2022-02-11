Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avient Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Avient has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $199,711,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after acquiring an additional 377,401 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avient by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 303,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after acquiring an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 206,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

