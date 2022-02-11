Brokerages Set Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) PT at $31.80

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. lowered their price target on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,193. Verano has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

