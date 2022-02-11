Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $72.67

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,784. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

