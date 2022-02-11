Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) PT at $14.00

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

TSCDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

