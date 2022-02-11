Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) PT at $248.00

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $233.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

