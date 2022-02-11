Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) PT at $248.00

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $233.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.