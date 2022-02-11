Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $16.80

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,521. The company has a market capitalization of $423.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Provention Bio by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

