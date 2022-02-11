Brokerages Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) PT at $35.00

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

OLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of OLO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 27,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,201. OLO has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $522,510.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,015 shares of company stock worth $4,522,172.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.