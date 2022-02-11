Brokerages Set Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at 37.00

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 37.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LCID. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 27.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is 32.19. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lucid Group by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

