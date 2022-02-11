Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Target Price at $204.75

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on JDSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.65) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.55) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JDSPY stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.