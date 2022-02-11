Brokerages Set Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) PT at $14.88

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HLLY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $11.97. 2,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth $1,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Holley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Holley by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

