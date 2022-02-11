Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Price Target at €24.22

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.22 ($27.84).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.91) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($29.31) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.84) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN stock opened at €25.20 ($28.97) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €23.48 and its 200-day moving average is €22.38. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($37.84).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.