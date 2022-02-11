Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $93.54

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 304,665 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

