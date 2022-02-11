Brokerages Set Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $31.54

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,083,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.