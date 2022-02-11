Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Target Price at $33.50

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Clarus alerts:

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 122,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,717. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $858.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.